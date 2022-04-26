Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY22 guidance at $8.90-9.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ITW stock opened at $204.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $195.25 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.
Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.
In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.