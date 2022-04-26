Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY22 guidance at $8.90-9.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock opened at $204.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $195.25 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.