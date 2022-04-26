Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $421.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN traded down $7.82 on Tuesday, reaching $311.28. 2,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,492. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.73. Illumina has a 52-week low of $302.79 and a 52-week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

