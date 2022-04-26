ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) to post sales of $24.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.40 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $15.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $82.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $94.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $142.87 million, with estimates ranging from $78.20 million to $247.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,652,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after acquiring an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,443,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 430,057 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

