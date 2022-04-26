Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

NARI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 548.85 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.61. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $116.20.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $651,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,142.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $567,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,452,248. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inari Medical by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

