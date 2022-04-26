Incyte (INCY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Incyte to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 292,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 492,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after buying an additional 173,539 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,508,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

