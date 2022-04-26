Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.000-$1.040 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,727,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,559,000 after purchasing an additional 838,542 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 312,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 217,452 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after buying an additional 549,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

