Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Independent Bank posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of IBCP stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. 3,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,617. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $439.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Independent Bank by 17.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 592.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,455,000 after acquiring an additional 139,931 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

