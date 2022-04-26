Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Releases Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $208,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 42,402 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.