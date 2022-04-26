Infinera (INFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Infinera has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Infinera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Infinera has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

