Infosys (INFY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Infosys (NYSE: INFY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/26/2022 – Infosys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/18/2022 – Infosys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/14/2022 – Infosys had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Infosys had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $23.00.
- 4/11/2022 – Infosys is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Infosys is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:INFY opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $26.39.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
