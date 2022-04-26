Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

INFY stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

