Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INFY. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after buying an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,879 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after purchasing an additional 693,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,676,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after buying an additional 2,171,513 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.