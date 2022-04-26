Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innodata from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

INOD opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Innodata has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.31 million, a P/E ratio of -117.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Innodata by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Innodata by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innodata by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Innodata by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Innodata by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 57,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

