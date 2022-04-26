Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innodata from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
INOD opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Innodata has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.31 million, a P/E ratio of -117.98 and a beta of 2.06.
Innodata Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
