Innospec (IOSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $413.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Innospec to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. Innospec has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $33,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Innospec by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

