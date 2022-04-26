Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innospec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.64. The stock had a trading volume of 138,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,201. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.30. Innospec has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.04.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $413.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Innospec will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 35.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innospec (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.