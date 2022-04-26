Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

IIPR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $156.80 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $152.58 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

