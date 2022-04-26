Insider Buying: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,932,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 54,593 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $416,544.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 38,465 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $294,257.25.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Lp Bleichroeder purchased 239,427 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 161,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMPO shares. B. Riley began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

