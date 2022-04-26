Insider Buying: Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne bought 25,000 shares of Firan Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,613,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,926,835.

FTG stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 64,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.57. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.17 and a 52-week high of C$3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$63.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Firan Technology Group from C$3.50 to C$3.20 and set a “n/a” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

