Insider Buying: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) Director Alfredo Arturo Sillau bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$171,522.90.

TSE FVI traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.61. 1,261,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.00. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of C$3.77 and a one year high of C$9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$249.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.17 million. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FVI. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.72.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

