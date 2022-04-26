Insider Buying: Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Insider Purchases 217,124 Shares of Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$115,813.94. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,270,774 shares in the company, valued at C$26,281,030.85.

TSE:GSV traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.54. 98,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,091. The firm has a market capitalization of C$193.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$0.79.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.