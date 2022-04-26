Insider Buying: Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Acquires 29,921 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 29,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $118,786.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,034,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,048,152.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 228,710 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $1,029,195.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,620 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $48,745.80.

On Monday, March 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $17,499.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $40,338.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,193 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $30,846.42.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 991 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $5,936.09.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $600.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 400 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $2,392.00.

NASDAQ:HMTV traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,688. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $163.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HMTV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

