Insider Buying: Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Purchases 275,000 Shares of Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating) insider Richard Bernstein bought 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($98,139.18).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Richard Bernstein purchased 67,500 shares of Insig AI stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £16,200 ($20,647.46).

On Monday, March 21st, Richard Bernstein acquired 265,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £60,950 ($77,682.90).

Shares of LON:INSG opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.03. Insig AI Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 19.06 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 91 ($1.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £30.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers cutting-edge machine learning techniques, elastic database, and cloud-computing technology for investment professionals. The company's products include Insig Portfolio, a data science and machine learning platform designed to enhance investment strategies and portfolio interrogation; Insig Data, which takes data from third party providers and transforms it into a machine-readable format; and Insig Docs, an application that extracts, stores, and tags data from documents and allows access, unlock, and visualization of large amounts of data.

