Insider Buying: National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Director Acquires 587 Shares of Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,691.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at $332,654.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of National Bankshares stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. 83 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.31. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Bankshares by 849.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About National Bankshares (Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.