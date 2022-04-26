Insider Buying: PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Major Shareholder Buys 35,931 Shares of Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 35,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,630.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,461,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,442,145.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PFSweb alerts:

On Monday, April 25th, Eli Samaha bought 13,735 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $153,557.30.

Shares of PFSW stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,599. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $246.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

PFSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 117.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb Company Profile (Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.