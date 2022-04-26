Insider Buying: Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT) Senior Officer Purchases 3,700 Shares of Stock

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ted Christopher Jurkuta purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,546.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,546.33.

Pivotree stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,335. Pivotree Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.15 and a 12-month high of C$8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$85.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Pivotree in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Pivotree Inc provides services focused on the design, implementation, management, and maintenance of complex e-commerce solutions for large enterprises Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Professional and Managed Services. It deploys, manages, and optimizes digital platforms in commerce, master data management, and product information management for retail and branded manufacturers.

