Insider Buying: Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) insider Robert Neale acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($52,255.93).

Shares of SFE stock opened at GBX 40.81 ($0.52) on Tuesday. Safestyle UK plc has a 52 week low of GBX 37.50 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 68 ($0.87). The company has a market capitalization of £56.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Safestyle UK alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Safestyle UK from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 75 ($0.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.