Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Purchases 10,777 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 10,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,493.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 7,345 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,362.50.

On Monday, April 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 9,100 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $22,022.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100.00.

TCON stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 97,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $8.08.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

