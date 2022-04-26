Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ellyn Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00.

Accenture stock traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,054. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.33. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $197.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 38,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 29,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Accenture by 4.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,034,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $348,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

