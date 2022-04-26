Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adobe stock traded down $14.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $399.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,691. The firm has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $397.46 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.35 and a 200 day moving average of $538.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

