Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells 104,340 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 975,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,058. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 154.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 63,013 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 819,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after buying an additional 510,589 shares in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

About Bentley Systems (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.