Insider Selling: LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $37,170.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $41,310.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $43,470.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $40,860.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $34,470.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $68,130.00.

LMPX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMPX. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LMP Automotive by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 68,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive (Get Rating)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.