Insider Selling: LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $37,170.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $41,310.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $43,470.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $41,400.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $40,860.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $34,470.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $40,500.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $64,080.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $68,130.00.
LMPX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $20.50.
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
