Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 96,388 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 96,388 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,376,420.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,818,229 shares in the company, valued at $97,364,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 73,356 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,106,942.04.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,014,140.72.

On Monday, April 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,873 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,373,976.58.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 48,898 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $711,465.90.

On Monday, April 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 20,911 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $292,335.78.

On Friday, April 8th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,839 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $819,578.63.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,004 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $333,803.40.

On Monday, April 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 18,289 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $245,621.27.

On Friday, April 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 31,649 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $423,147.13.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $221,832.00.

Shares of NYSE:PARR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 429,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $869.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.54. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Par Pacific by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

