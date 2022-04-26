Insider Selling: Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Director Sells 44,385 Shares of Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.55. 49,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,382. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average of $153.93. The stock has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 541,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,509,000 after buying an additional 77,536 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

