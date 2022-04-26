Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 510 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.57. 7,932,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,314,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.23 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.62.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Salesforce by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

