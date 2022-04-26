Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 895 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24.

On Monday, March 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.57. 7,932,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,314,273. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.62. The company has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.23 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

