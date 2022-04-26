Insider Selling: Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) CFO Sells 1,693 Shares of Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SON stock traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 618,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -461.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,316,000 after buying an additional 284,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,783,000 after buying an additional 701,528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,210,000 after purchasing an additional 557,876 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

