Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells 1,609 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $10,168.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 720,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 891 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $5,354.91.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $99,271.68.

On Sunday, February 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16.

REAL stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.70. 2,909,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.46.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,899 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,725,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after acquiring an additional 873,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,033,000 after acquiring an additional 870,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RealReal in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.76.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

