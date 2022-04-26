Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $183,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,218,203.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE TNET traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $92.62. The stock had a trading volume of 305,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.15. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.29.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.98.
TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
