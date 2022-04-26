Insider Selling: Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Insider Sells 32,616 Shares of Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) insider Simon Pryce sold 32,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,163 ($40.31), for a total transaction of £1,031,644.08 ($1,314,866.28).

Simon Pryce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Simon Pryce purchased 5 shares of Ultra Electronics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($37.42) per share, with a total value of £146.80 ($187.10).

Shares of ULE stock traded up GBX 58 ($0.74) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,214 ($40.96). 191,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,216.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,161.22. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,978 ($25.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,420 ($43.59). The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($29.95) to GBX 3,500 ($44.61) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($44.61) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,887.50 ($36.80).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

