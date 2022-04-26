Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.63 Million

Brokerages expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) will announce $53.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.20 million and the lowest is $51.43 million. Insmed posted sales of $40.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $255.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.78 million to $273.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $343.75 million, with estimates ranging from $318.97 million to $375.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

INSM opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

