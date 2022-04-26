Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.31-5.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. Insperity also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-1.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.08.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.61. Insperity has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $129.32.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Insperity by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Insperity by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Insperity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.