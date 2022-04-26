Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.31-5.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.33. Insperity also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-1.12 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.08.
Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.61. Insperity has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $129.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.43%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Insperity by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Insperity by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Insperity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
