Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.880-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.310-$5.090 EPS.

Shares of NSP opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. Insperity has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.61.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,981,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 91,885 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Insperity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Insperity by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Insperity by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

