Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

NSP stock traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $129.32.

Get Insperity alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

NSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Insperity by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.