Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE NSP traded up $5.68 on Tuesday, hitting $104.60. 2,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,818. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. Insperity has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $129.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 56.43%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Insperity by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Insperity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity (Get Rating)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insperity (NSP)
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.