Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NSP traded up $5.68 on Tuesday, hitting $104.60. 2,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,818. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. Insperity has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $129.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Insperity by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Insperity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

