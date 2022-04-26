Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.310-$5.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.31-5.09 EPS.
Insperity stock opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.61. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.08.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Insperity by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 91,885 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Insperity by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insperity (NSP)
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.