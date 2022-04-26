Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. Insperity also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.31-5.09 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.08.
Shares of Insperity stock opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 56.43%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 91,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Insperity by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Insperity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
About Insperity (Get Rating)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insperity (NSP)
- Synchrony Financial Stock is Ready to Slingshot Back Up
- Why These 3 Stocks Matter Most in the Dow
- Cisco Systems Stock Bestows Another Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Highs That Still Look Cheap
- Is Cleveland-Cliffs Stock a Safe Bet After Earnings?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.