Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INSP stock opened at $228.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.41 and a 200-day moving average of $238.93. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Several research firms have commented on INSP. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.43.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,741,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

