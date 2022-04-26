Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $56.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.10 million and the highest is $61.00 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $22.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 146.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $275.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $283.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $293.23 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $306.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 634,921 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,304,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after buying an additional 486,322 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after buying an additional 309,201 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.38. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.