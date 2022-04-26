Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.23 Million

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) to announce sales of $56.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.10 million and the highest is $61.00 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $22.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 146.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $275.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.10 million to $283.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $293.23 million, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $306.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 634,921 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,304,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after buying an additional 486,322 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after buying an additional 309,201 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.38. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.