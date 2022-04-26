Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.09. 174,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,717. Integer has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 7.93%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

