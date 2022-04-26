Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.09. 174,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,717. Integer has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
