Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.Inter Parfums also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.58. 89,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,650. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 84.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

